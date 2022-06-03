Claro Advisors LLC Purchases 7,182 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 458.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,182 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cordant Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $5.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $414.26. 46,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,819,525. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $425.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $444.36. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $382.17 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.