Claro Advisors LLC Purchases 7,182 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 458.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,182 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cordant Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.
iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $5.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $414.26. 46,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,819,525. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $425.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $444.36. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $382.17 and a 1-year high of $482.07.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
