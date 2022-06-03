Claro Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

IJH traded down $2.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $252.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,732. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.03. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $231.95 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

