Claro Advisors LLC Sells 1,334 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Claro Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.1% of Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. 5th Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,541,000. 626 Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,620,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,348,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.67. 23,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,038,123. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $190.66 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.74 and a 200 day moving average of $223.75.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

