ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.
Shares of CLIR opened at $1.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37. ClearSign Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $5.38.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
ClearSign Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
