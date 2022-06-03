ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

Shares of CLIR opened at $1.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37. ClearSign Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $5.38.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLIR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 25,164 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 490,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 98,915 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 22,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

