CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Holdings Lifted by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,357 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.09% of CME Group worth $71,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CME opened at $204.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.48. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.05.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $919,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.73.

CME Group Profile (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.