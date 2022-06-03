CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Lowered to $258.00 at UBS Group

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $284.00 to $258.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CME. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Argus upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.73.

NASDAQ CME opened at $204.68 on Friday. CME Group has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.48.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $919,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,847,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,575,330,000 after acquiring an additional 490,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,243,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,766,492,000 after acquiring an additional 81,325 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in CME Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,862,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,906,238,000 after acquiring an additional 377,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in CME Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in CME Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,091,000 after acquiring an additional 603,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

