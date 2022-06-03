Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Buys 15,185 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,185 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $19,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $431,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 40,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $610,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,347,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,330,000 after purchasing an additional 161,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,554,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,020,000 after purchasing an additional 45,803 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

VNLA stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.86. 265,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,676. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.27. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $48.63 and a 52 week high of $50.24.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.