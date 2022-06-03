Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Buys 378 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up approximately 1.5% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,093 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,085,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,941 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $128,150,000. Finally, John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $111,888,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.69 per share, for a total transaction of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,677.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and sold 1,100,516 shares worth $65,045,691. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.08. 43,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,145,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.39 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $84.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.94.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $1.32 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.55.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

