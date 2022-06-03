Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Buys 4,010 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $471,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 92,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in Bank of America by 24.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 6,219,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,036,000 after buying an additional 1,232,012 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Management raised its stake in Bank of America by 0.3% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 279,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.41.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,480,040. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.64. The company has a market capitalization of $293.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

