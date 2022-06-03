Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,699 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its stake in Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,047 shares of company stock worth $8,980,042 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.
Several brokerages have weighed in on V. Piper Sandler downgraded Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.88.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
