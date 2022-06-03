Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Has $571,000 Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 513.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the third quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.92. 3,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,154,682. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.31. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $47.03 and a twelve month high of $66.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.74.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.46. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 93.39%. The firm had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 41.64%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DRE. Mizuho cut their target price on Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.90.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

