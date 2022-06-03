Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Has $669,000 Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.72. 174,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,637,012. The firm has a market cap of $169.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.96. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $40.74 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

