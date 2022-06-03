Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $1,277,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 74,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 10,473 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 267,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,665,000 after acquiring an additional 159,783 shares during the period. GRS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 265,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,576,000 after acquiring an additional 47,002 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 268,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,814,000 after acquiring an additional 20,472 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REXR stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.78. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.60 and a 1-year high of $84.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.18%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REXR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.20.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

