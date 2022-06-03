Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,551 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in Walmart by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 331.2% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.25. The company had a trading volume of 66,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,116,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.52. The company has a market capitalization of $347.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 50,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $7,006,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,124 shares of company stock valued at $31,128,950. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. MKM Partners cut their target price on Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.57.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

