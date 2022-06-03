Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,551 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in Walmart by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 331.2% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.
WMT stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.25. The company had a trading volume of 66,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,116,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.52. The company has a market capitalization of $347.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77.
In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 50,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $7,006,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,124 shares of company stock valued at $31,128,950. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. MKM Partners cut their target price on Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.57.
Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Walmart (WMT)
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.