Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,551 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lipe & Dalton increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 331.2% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $1,382,516.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $17,881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,124 shares of company stock worth $31,128,950 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WMT traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $126.25. The stock had a trading volume of 66,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,116,418. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.65 and a 200-day moving average of $142.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $347.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.57.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

