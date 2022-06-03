Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Sells 156 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC reduced its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth $11,596,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 16.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 150,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,010,000 after purchasing an additional 30,059 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,457. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.62 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 79.10%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVB. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.06.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

