Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 316,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,099,000 after acquiring an additional 44,304 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,110,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,537,000 after acquiring an additional 197,780 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.29.

Shares of Welltower stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,857. The company has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.49, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.73. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.60 and a 52-week high of $99.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 325.34%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

