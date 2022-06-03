Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Sells 39 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,523 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE traded down $6.25 on Friday, reaching $435.03. 23,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,368,673. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $419.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $494.51. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.27 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.79.

Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

