Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Director Sells $57,684.00 in Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $57,684.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,887 shares in the company, valued at $782,498.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $61.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 95.67 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.32. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.16 and a 1-year high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $149.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 550.01%.

Several brokerages have commented on CCOI. StockNews.com began coverage on Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 46.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after buying an additional 54,446 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 160.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,369,000 after buying an additional 246,528 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 49.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 365,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,911,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 655.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

