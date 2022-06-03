Coin98 (C98) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $41.24 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $109.32 million and approximately $41.24 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 coin can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00002002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005637 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000284 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00070240 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008126 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Banana (BANANA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007269 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 (C98) is a coin. Coin98's total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Coin98 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

