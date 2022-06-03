Coliseum Capital Management LLC Has $25.24 Million Stock Holdings in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,171,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,172 shares during the period. Lazydays makes up about 1.9% of Coliseum Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Coliseum Capital Management LLC owned approximately 9.91% of Lazydays worth $25,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZY. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Lazydays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Lazydays by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Lazydays by 158.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Lazydays during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Lazydays by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LAZY traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.63. The company had a trading volume of 346,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,243. The company has a market capitalization of $230.82 million, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.80. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $25.70.

Lazydays ( NASDAQ:LAZY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Lazydays had a return on equity of 55.31% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $322.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

LAZY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Lazydays to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lazydays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Lazydays from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lazydays from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

