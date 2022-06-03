Commerce Bank Acquires 2,581 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $75.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.92.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

