Commerce Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $413,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $4,552,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 176.3% in the 4th quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 231,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,931,000 after buying an additional 147,519 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.21.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $62.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.60 and a 52-week high of $64.03. The company has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

