Commerce Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,001 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Brunswick worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,000,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,505,000 after acquiring an additional 507,894 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,400,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,788,000 after acquiring an additional 278,153 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $27,585,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,628,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,024,000 after acquiring an additional 270,699 shares during the period. Finally, M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 811.9% in the fourth quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 210,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,235,000 after acquiring an additional 187,695 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $175,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BC shares. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $121.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.86.

Shares of BC stock opened at $74.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.65. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $66.40 and a 12-month high of $108.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.56.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.51% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.04%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

