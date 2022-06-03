Commerce Bank Has $3.38 Million Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $722,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,827,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,633,000 after purchasing an additional 287,729 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 155,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSX opened at $40.67 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.44 and its 200-day moving average is $42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.74, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ian T. Meredith sold 6,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $287,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $500,002.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,513 shares of company stock worth $1,948,200. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.55.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

