Commerce Bank Has $3.50 Million Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 885.7% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $490.13.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total transaction of $1,540,797.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,031.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total transaction of $1,443,472.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 884 shares in the company, valued at $397,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HUM opened at $449.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $443.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.11. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $472.68.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.83 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.36%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

