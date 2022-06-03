Commerce Bank Has $4.12 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Commerce Bank grew its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7,718.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 499,045 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 5,773.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 401,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,064,000 after buying an additional 394,240 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cummins by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,180,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,604,000 after buying an additional 264,096 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $37,797,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Cummins by 1,947.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,145,000 after buying an additional 166,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.30.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $211.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.10. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $265.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

In other news, COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $87,532.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,657.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $7,767,945.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,468,698 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.