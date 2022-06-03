Commerce Bank Has $4.40 Million Stock Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 304.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $80.05 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $70.91 and a 12-month high of $107.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.27 and its 200-day moving average is $90.84.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $761.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $297,072.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $208,367.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,554.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COLM shares. CL King upgraded Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen cut their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen cut their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $108.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

