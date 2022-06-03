Commerce Bank Purchases 127 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Commerce Bank raised its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $900.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $849.06.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.78, for a total transaction of $742,483.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,608 shares of company stock worth $2,470,844. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $694.64 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $621.34 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $711.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $738.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.46.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 228.78%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

