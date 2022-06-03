Commerce Bank Raises Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Fastenal by 150.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $36,666.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,885 shares of company stock valued at $100,509 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $55.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.14. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

