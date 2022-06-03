Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Director James S. Ely III Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) Director James S. Ely III bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 301,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CYH opened at $5.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.12. The firm has a market cap of $704.43 million, a PE ratio of 2.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.86. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $17.04.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 2.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Community Health Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $17,069,000. DG Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,252,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,327 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 7,126,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,594,000 after purchasing an additional 724,401 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,321,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,167,000 after purchasing an additional 707,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 879,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 517,144 shares during the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Health Systems (Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.