Condire Management LP Invests $308,000 in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Condire Management LP bought a new position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 111,641 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. Transocean accounts for about 0.1% of Condire Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RIG. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 154.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Transocean alerts:

RIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transocean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

Shares of RIG stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.14. 247,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,348,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.72. Transocean Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $5.56.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $615.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,747,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederik Wilhelm Mohn bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,636,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,887,422.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Profile (Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.