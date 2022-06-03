Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $424.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) to report sales of $424.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Conn’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $427.05 million and the lowest is $421.46 million. Conn’s posted sales of $418.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Conn’s had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $339.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CONN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Conn’s in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conn’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Conn’s to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conn’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after acquiring an additional 94,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

CONN traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.17. 719,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,012. Conn’s has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.70 million, a PE ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.37.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

