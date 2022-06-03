ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) PT Lowered to GBX 285 at Barclays

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 290 ($3.67) to GBX 285 ($3.61) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CNVVY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 195 ($2.47) to GBX 200 ($2.53) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on ConvaTec Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised ConvaTec Group from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $247.00.

Shares of CNVVY stock opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. ConvaTec Group has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $14.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average is $10.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.1325 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

