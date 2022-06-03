Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.09-$13.29 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.28 billion-$3.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.29 billion.Cooper Companies also updated its FY22 guidance to $13.09-13.29 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $437.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $440.00.

NYSE COO opened at $352.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.60. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $309.43 and a one year high of $463.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.19). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $123,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total value of $2,363,406.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,195,614 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,368,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,241,927,000 after acquiring an additional 70,640 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 22.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,146 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,711,000 after acquiring an additional 29,247 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 44.7% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 86,652 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,185,000 after acquiring an additional 26,775 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 63.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 63,703 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,602,000 after acquiring an additional 24,612 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,821 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,145,000 after acquiring an additional 18,903 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

