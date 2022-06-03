Corbin Capital Partners L.P. Takes Position in Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFACU)

Corbin Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFACU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,485,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,028,000. Arena Fortify Acquisition accounts for approximately 2.6% of Corbin Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arena Fortify Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $7,418,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Arena Fortify Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Get Arena Fortify Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ AFACU remained flat at $$10.03 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,088. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.10. Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on acquisition candidates within the natural resources industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFACU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Fortify Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Fortify Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.