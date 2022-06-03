Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) PT Lowered to $15.00 at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $18.75 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CORZ. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Core Scientific from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ CORZ opened at 3.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 5.95. Core Scientific has a 1 year low of 2.94 and a 1 year high of 14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

In other Core Scientific news, insider Darin Feinstein sold 1,124,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of 3.65, for a total value of 4,103,136.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,909,445 shares in the company, valued at 127,419,474.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORZ. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

