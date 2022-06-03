CoreCommodity Management LLC Boosts Stake in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) by 120.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 853,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 466,934 shares during the period. BRF accounts for approximately 1.0% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in BRF were worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRFS. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in BRF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 3,099.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 7.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of BRF from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BRF in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

BRF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.16. 56,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,570,103. Brf S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. BRF had a negative return on equity of 11.50% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brf S.A. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

