CoreCommodity Management LLC Has $2.95 Million Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

CoreCommodity Management LLC lowered its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,735 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vale by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vale by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VALE traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.69. The stock had a trading volume of 186,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,534,832. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $93.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.43.

VALE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.25 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

