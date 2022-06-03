Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $6,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.19. The company had a trading volume of 10,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,026. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.97. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.72 and a 12 month high of $56.42.

