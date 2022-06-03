Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $5,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,436,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,429,000 after purchasing an additional 19,077 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,228,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,206,000 after purchasing an additional 390,111 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,315,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,318,000 after purchasing an additional 169,343 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,363,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,849,000 after purchasing an additional 78,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,479,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

FTCS traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.35. 501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,039. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.85. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $69.86 and a 12-month high of $85.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.