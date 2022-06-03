Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $10.47 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $245.81. 9,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,201. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.79. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $222.14 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

