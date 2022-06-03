Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,479 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $47,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,956 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,758,000 after buying an additional 1,128,418 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,956,000 after buying an additional 54,252 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after buying an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,566,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,444,000 after buying an additional 137,441 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $4.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $414.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,819,525. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $382.17 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $425.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $444.36.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

