Corvex Management LP Has $78.95 Million Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Corvex Management LP cut its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,552,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 301,003 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group makes up 3.3% of Corvex Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Corvex Management LP’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $78,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 28.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,850.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.71. The company had a trading volume of 393 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $56.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.75 and its 200-day moving average is $46.65.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

