Corvex Management LP Invests $35.81 Million in EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX)

Corvex Management LP purchased a new position in EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,805,000. EQRx accounts for 1.5% of Corvex Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Corvex Management LP owned approximately 1.08% of EQRx at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQRx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQRx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EQRx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQRx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of EQRx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Get EQRx alerts:

NASDAQ EQRX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.41. 920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,879. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45. EQRx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $11.10.

EQRx ( NASDAQ:EQRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.34. As a group, analysts forecast that EQRx, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on EQRx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.60 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on EQRx in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised EQRx from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on EQRx in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

EQRx Profile (Get Rating)

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EQRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.