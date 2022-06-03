Covalent (CQT) Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Covalent (CQT) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Covalent coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000461 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Covalent has a total market cap of $34.76 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Covalent has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Covalent alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 63.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.55 or 0.00809520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.08 or 0.00412563 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00031346 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Covalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covalent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.