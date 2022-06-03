Covalis Capital LLP Lowers Position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB)

Covalis Capital LLP reduced its stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,999 shares during the quarter. Covalis Capital LLP’s holdings in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WPCB traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 247 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,498. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

