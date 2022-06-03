Covalis Capital LLP Sells 147,874 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Covalis Capital LLP lowered its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 147,874 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises approximately 2.0% of Covalis Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Covalis Capital LLP’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $5,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.22. The stock had a trading volume of 431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,488. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $157.08. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.27 and a 200 day moving average of $134.15.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.95%.

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $76,658.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,879.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on IFF. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.51.

About International Flavors & Fragrances (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.