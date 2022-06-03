Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Receives $56.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COVTY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Covestro from €72.00 ($77.42) to €60.00 ($64.52) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Covestro from €62.00 ($66.67) to €58.50 ($62.90) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Covestro from €43.00 ($46.24) to €42.00 ($45.16) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Covestro from €64.00 ($68.82) to €62.00 ($66.67) in a report on Monday, March 28th.

OTCMKTS:COVTY traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $23.80. The stock had a trading volume of 52,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,783. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average is $26.96. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Covestro has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $35.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were given a dividend of $1.3605 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. Covestro’s payout ratio is 34.02%.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

