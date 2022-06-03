Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 2.8% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,654,000 after buying an additional 1,130,032 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,491,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,771,000 after acquiring an additional 511,775 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,826,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,749,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,498,000 after purchasing an additional 479,083 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $143.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.84. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $133.51 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

